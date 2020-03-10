Meeting the man who saved my life

Media player
Meeting the stem cell donor who saved my life
Jo Kelly was given six months to live after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma at the age of 25.
Just when her treatment options had run out, she found a stem cell donor from Germany.
Eight years on from the operation, she's cancer free and married with a baby girl.
She had never met the man who saved her life - until BBC Breakfast brought them together for the first time.
10 Mar 2020
