Coronavirus: 'We're just carrying on'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: 'We're just carrying on'

People with underlying conditions are thought to be at a greater risk of contracting coronavirus

Tony Collier, Sandra Broadbent and Lynda Berry in this group, but they told the BBC that they are not panicking about the situation.

  • 06 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Vietnam's hit coronavirus handwashing song