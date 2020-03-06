Heath secretary tackles your coronavirus questions
Health Secretary quizzed about coronavirus on Question Time

Health Secretary Matt Hancock responded to several queries about coronavirus on the latest edition of Question Time.

The UK's first fatality linked to the virus, which was announced on Thursday, was a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

