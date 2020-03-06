First patients start MND drug trial
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

First patients start MND drug trial

Thirty-seven-year-old Ruth Williamson is hoping the drugs will slow down her Motor Neurone Disease.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 06 Mar 2020