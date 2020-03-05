First patients start MND drug trial

Video

Six weeks ago the BBC covered the story of a team of researchers based at Edinburgh University's Euan MacDonald Centre, who were launching a drugs trial to help people with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

During filming we met 37-year-old Ruth Williamson, who was diagnosed more than two years ago. This week she started taking the drugs which may help slow down the fatal condition.

The trial will see whether existing drugs can be "re-purposed" to slow the progress of the illness.

There is no effective treatment or cure for MND, with half of all patients dying within two years of diagnosis.

Around a quarter of all those in the UK diagnosed with the disease have expressed an interest in taking part in the drugs trial.