Coronavirus: How to wash your hands - in 20 seconds
The NHS says that washing your hands is a key part of preventing the spread of viruses such as the coronoavirus.
Dr Adele McCormick from the University of Westminster demonstrates how to do this properly - which should take about 20 seconds.
05 Mar 2020
