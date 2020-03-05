Coronavirus 'community transmission highly likely'
Prof Chris Whitty, the country's chief medical adviser, has updated MPs on latest coronavirus developments and said it's "highly likely" the Coronavirus is being transmitted between people within the UK.

  • 05 Mar 2020
