Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How to wash your hands: 30-second guide
We're being advised to make sure we wash our hands to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
But do you know how to do it properly? Here's your "handy" 30-second guide.
-
04 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window