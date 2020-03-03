Coronavirus v Influenza: How do they compare?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus v Influenza: How do the two viruses compare?
As coronavirus cases continue to be reported around the world, the World Health Organisation says countries still have a chance of containing the outbreak.
Officials have also sought to differentiate Covid-19 from other viruses, as part of efforts to quell public panic.
So what is coronavirus, and what makes it different to something like influenza?
Ros Atkins and the OS team take a closer look at coronavirus and what makes it different from the flu.
-
03 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/health-51731122/coronavirus-v-influenza-how-do-the-two-viruses-compareRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window