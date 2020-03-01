Gender transitioning 'saves lives', says charity chief
Are young people challenged enough when they consider transitioning to another sex?

A 23-year-old woman has claimed NHS medical staff did not provide enough therapy before she transitioned to a male.

A judge will consider the woman’s claim in a case against the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust, which runs the UK's only gender-identity development service (GIDS).

Ahead of the hearing - expected this summer - Susie Green, chief executive of gender identity charity Mermaids, defends the current system and hopes the case will highlight young people's experiences.

  • 01 Mar 2020