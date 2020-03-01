Isolating cities over coronavirus 'not ruled out'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Isolating cities in UK 'not ruled out'
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has refused to rule out the possibility of entire cities being isolated, if that is required to deal with the spread of coronavirus in the UK.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, he said that such a move would have an "economic and social downside", but added that "we don't take anything off the table at this stage".
-
01 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window