Isolating cities over coronavirus 'not ruled out'
Video

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has refused to rule out the possibility of entire cities being isolated, if that is required to deal with the spread of coronavirus in the UK.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, he said that such a move would have an "economic and social downside", but added that "we don't take anything off the table at this stage".

  • 01 Mar 2020
