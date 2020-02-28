Media player
UK coronavirus: 'Boris Johnson is becoming a part-time PM'
Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called on Boris Johnson to "get a grip" of the coronavirus situation and its likely impact on the NHS.
He also called on the government to bring forward an emergency Cobra meeting on coronavirus, scheduled for Monday, following the death of a British man on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
28 Feb 2020
