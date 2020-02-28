Watch how germs spread and how you can prevent it

Media player
Coronavirus: Watch how germs spread
Coronavirus has been seen in more than 30 countries. The virus can spread from person to person and officials recommend simple steps to avoid becoming infected.
Dr Adele McCormick from the University of Westminster demonstrated how germs spread and what the best methods are to avoid catching a virus.
28 Feb 2020
