'How do I provide for my children?'

Coventry services to help close gap between rich and poor
The Coventry Job Shop is a council service that provides help to people who are unemployed. The council is using projects like this to close the gap between the rich and the poor in the area.
A report released today by Professor Sir Michael Marmot warns of growing health inequalities and links poverty to shorter life expectancy.
Satpal Jutla was unemployed following a back injury and now provides job advice at the service.
25 Feb 2020
