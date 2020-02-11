WHO: Coronoavirus Covid-19 could create 'havoc'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronoavirus Covid-19 could create 'havoc' - World Health Organisation

Coronavirus Covid-2019 could create significant political, economic and social upheaval if it is not considered "public enemy number one", WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

It comes after the death toll from the virus passed 1,000. Tens of thousands of people have been infected.

Read more: Coronavirus disease named Covid-19

  • 11 Feb 2020
Go to next video: What we know so far about the new China coronavirus outbreak