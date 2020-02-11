'I walked 3,000 miles to help control my anxiety'

Video

Mental health advocate Jake Tyler says trekking around Britain made him feel "on top of the world".

Two years ago he walked 3,000 miles around Great Britain taking in all the national parks to help him deal with stress and anxiety.

He said: "I am a big believer in the power of travel in terms of managing depression, anxiety, these mental health issues that many of us will encounter.

"Being immersed in nature, being in new places, having new experiences, these things can be beneficial to mental health."

Jake says he turned to travel after a mental health crisis in a job, where he felt a lot of pressure to perform well at and was not giving himself the time to enjoy nature and exploration.

Mental health: Information and support

The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News.