Coronavirus: Leaving my wife in Wuhan
British national Jeff Siddle tells Today about the "awful decision" to separate as a family.
His wife isn't allowed to go on a coronavirus evacuation flight with him and their daughter because Chinese nationals are not allowed to leave the country.
29 Jan 2020
