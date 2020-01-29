Coronavirus: Leaving my wife in Wuhan
Video

Coronavirus: Leaving my wife in Wuhan

British national Jeff Siddle tells Today about the "awful decision" to separate as a family.

His wife isn't allowed to go on a coronavirus evacuation flight with him and their daughter because Chinese nationals are not allowed to leave the country.

  • 29 Jan 2020
