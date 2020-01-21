Media player
‘I used gender transition as a form of escape’
For four years, Richard Hoskins lived as a woman.
But he now believes it was a reaction to the trauma of losing three children, rather than relating to his gender identity.
He has now detransitioned, and tells the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire that more must be done by the NHS to ensure others are properly assessed before treatment begins.
There is no official data for the number of people who detransition. Some studies have suggested 2%, while others suggest lower.
21 Jan 2020
