Ian Russell: 'I'm not a tax expert, I'm a bereaved father'
UK psychiatrists have said in a new report that they will never understand the risks and benefits of social media use on children's mental health unless companies hand over their data to researchers.
Ian Russell, who believes Instagram was partly responsible for his daughter Molly taking her life aged 14, speaks to BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty about why he's backing the research.
17 Jan 2020
