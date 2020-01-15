Media player
Motor neurone disease trial offered to hundreds of patients
It’s been described as one of the few remaining illnesses that is still largely a mystery, and yet it claims hundreds of lives in the UK each year.
But now the largest clinical trial in a generation, led by a team of researchers based in Edinburgh, may offer some hope.
Consultant neurologist Dr Suvankar Pal works at Edinburgh University’s Anne Rowling Clinic, which was founded by the author J.K. Rowling in memory of her mother.
15 Jan 2020
