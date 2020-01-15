Motor Neurone Disease: 'Hope is a real positive'
Alan Gray can no longer walk after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017.

There is no effective treatment or cure, and half of the 1,500 people who are diagnosed each year die within 24 months.

But now the largest clinical trial in a generation, led by a team of researchers based in Edinburgh, may offer some hope for people like Alan.

