Welsh paramedics providing prescriptions

Some paramedics in Wales are now able to provide medical prescriptions to patients with minor medical conditions.

These additional responsibilities extend to paramedics treating patients in their own homes and at doctors' surgeries, freeing up time for doctors to address more complex medical cases.

  • 30 Dec 2019
