Lauren was 23 years old when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer, and despite rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, was told the cancer had spread and was terminal.

Despite the diagnosis, Lauren's boyfriend José proposed and the couple came to the attention of the charity Gift of a Wedding, which helps people with life limiting conditions get married by bringing together suppliers who donate time and services.

Their "dream wedding" took place at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, and included a performance by José's singer-songwriter friend, Tom Walker.

Two women die each day from cervical cancer in England. Public Health England says: "It's estimated that if everyone attended screening regularly, 83% of cases could be prevented".

Lauren, now 25, has started an immunotherapy trial at the Christie Hospital in Manchester.

