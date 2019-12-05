NHS patient describes mental health waiting list

Video

Patients with mental illnesses are left languishing for months on "hidden" waiting lists by England's NHS talking therapy service, the BBC can reveal.

One such patient is Paul Williams. Paul was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder following a violent incident he was involved with as a police officer in Devon.

He had to retire on medical grounds from the service in 2013 and turned to Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) for help.

While waiting for therapy, he tried to take his own life.

