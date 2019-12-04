How do eggs protect us from flu?
Each year up to 650,000 people die around the world from flu and five million become severely ill, according to the World Health Organisation.

Liverpool is home to the UK’s biggest flu vaccine manufacturing site, where 100 million doses are made using hen eggs.

Seqirus provides vaccines to countries as far afield as Australia and New Zealand.

Lesley Day explains how eggs are used to protect people against flu.

  • 04 Dec 2019
