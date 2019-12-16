Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How do eggs protect us from flu?
Each year up to 650,000 people die around the world from flu and five million become severely ill, according to the World Health Organisation.
Liverpool is home to the UK’s biggest flu vaccine manufacturing site, where 50 million doses are made using hen eggs. Seqirus provides vaccines to countries as far afield as Australia and New Zealand.
Lesley Day takes a look at how eggs are used to protect people against flu.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
16 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window