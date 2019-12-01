Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
‘I got HIV my first time’
There is still a lot of work to be done to educate the public about women and HIV, according to Northern Ireland's only charity dedicated to supporting people with the virus.
Jane, not her real name, was 17 years old when she was diagnosed with HIV.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
01 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window