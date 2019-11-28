'I started off being so aspirational'
Georgina Day works as an A&E nurse in a London hospital and says the demands on her and her colleagues is huge.

Georgina's experience is not unique. A survey by the Royal College of Nursing found six in 10 nurses felt they could not provide the level of care they wanted to.

  • 28 Nov 2019
