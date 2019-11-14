Election explained: What to look out for on the NHS

Video

Throughout the 2019 general election campaign, the BBC wants to answer your questions about the issues that matter most to you.

The NHS is one of the areas that people have said they are most concerned about.

The BBC's health editor Hugh Pym has picked out some of the key issues - staffing, social care, mental health support and A&E provision.

In this video, he explains how to navigate the election campaign and check policies, pledges and manifestos, to see if the parties are taking them seriously.

So, if you care about what the parties are promising on the NHS in this election, here are some of the key things to watch out for.