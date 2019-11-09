Video

The UK spends almost £2bn a year on skincare products – and that figure is rising particularly when it comes to face creams, skin acids and products tempting us with promises of perfect glowing skin.

But for those with cystic acne and other medical skin conditions, can a cream ever really deliver on what it promises?

Beauty vlogger Kadeeja Khan has had acne since she was 11. She's been speaking to experts to find out what to look for in the quest for better skin.

Filmed by Tony Joliffe Produced and Edited by Sophie Van Brugen and Bryony MacKenzie.

