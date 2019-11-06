My circus 'gives me a reason to live'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

My circus 'gives me a reason to live'

Nell Gifford is living with advanced cancer, but is continuing to perform at the circus she founded.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 06 Nov 2019