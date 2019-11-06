My circus 'gives me a reason to live'
Video

Nell Gifford founded one of the UK's best-known traditional circuses 20 years ago.

Now she is living with advanced cancer, which has spread to her liver and bones, and is dividing her time between hospital visits and performances.

She says the circus is a "land of pure magic", that she finds rejuvenates her after chemotherapy.

  • 06 Nov 2019
