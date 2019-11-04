NHS boss warns against "weaponising" health service
NHS Providers chief Chris Hopson says politicians should "be very careful about weaponising" the health service during election campaigns.

He told Today that although NHS performance is "a matter for political debate", he warned against using the issue for "advancing a particular political argument, and in doing so demonising a bunch of staff who are working incredibly hard."

  • 04 Nov 2019