'At my age, who gets an eating disorder?'

Video

Over-65-year-olds with eating disorders are being prevented from accessing some specialist clinics despite NHS England saying they are open to all ages, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has found.

For some, such support is seen as essential in keeping them alive.

Gillian Hayes, 64, believes anorexia is still seen as a "teenage disease" but her experience of it has become worse in her later years, having been sectioned three times since she was 40.

If you are affected by the issues in this film, help is available. Visit BBC Actionline for a list of organisations you can contact.

