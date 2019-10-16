Cardiac arrest in fitness class caught on camera
Video

Mark Kingsland was sparring in a fitness class when he went into cardiac arrest, and it was caught on camera.

Now he has recovered he spoke to presenter Victoria Derbyshire and the man who gave him life-saving CPR.

