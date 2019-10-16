Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The world's first artificial womb for humans
Scientists in the Netherlands say they are within 10 years of developing an artificial womb that could save the lives of premature babies.
Premature birth, before 37 weeks, is globally the biggest cause of death among newborns.
But, the development also raises ethical questions about the future of baby making.
We meet Lisa Mandemaker, the designer working with the Maxima Medical Centre to create a prototype.
A film by Kayleen Devlin for 100 Women.
Illustrations by Rebecca Hendin.
-
16 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window