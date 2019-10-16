The world's first artificial womb for humans

Video

Scientists in the Netherlands say they are within 10 years of developing an artificial womb that could save the lives of premature babies.

Premature birth, before 37 weeks, is globally the biggest cause of death among newborns.

But, the development also raises ethical questions about the future of baby making.

We meet Lisa Mandemaker, the designer working with the Maxima Medical Centre to create a prototype.

A film by Kayleen Devlin for 100 Women.

Illustrations by Rebecca Hendin.