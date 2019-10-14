Media player
Katy Brand: 'I didn't know what to do when I had a miscarriage'
Katy Brand has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she "didn't know what to do" when she had an early miscarriage a few years ago.
Speaking to Emma Barnett, the comedian said it began when she was supposed to be hosting an awards ceremony.
She said she had to tell a room of strangers "I am having a miscarriage and I have to go".
