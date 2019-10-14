Media player
Mother's sepsis warning after hospital error
Ava Macfarlane died of toxic shock caused by a bacterial infection on 15 December 2017.
The five year old died shortly after she was sent home from hospital - doctors had failed to diagnose sepsis even though she had some of the symptoms.
The hospital says there has since been an education drive and mandatory training about sepsis for staff.
14 Oct 2019
