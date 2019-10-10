Media player
Child obesity: Should snacking be banned on public transport?
Snacking should be banned on public transport and extra taxes placed on unhealthy foods to tackle child obesity, England's outgoing chief medical officer says.
In her final report as chief medical officer, Dame Sally Davies also called for tighter restrictions on advertising and takeaways.
But people in Manchester gave a mixed reception to her idea of no food and drink on local transport.
10 Oct 2019
