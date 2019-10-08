Contaminated blood: 'It's all been covered up'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Contaminated blood inquiry: 'It's all been covered up'
The parents of a 10-year-old boy who died after contracting HIV through contaminated blood products were given a standing ovation at a public inquiry after describing the family's ordeal.
Lee Turton's mother told the inquiry she believes the Government knew the blood products being used were infected, as did the pharmaceutical companies, but that they did nothing.
Read more: What is the contaminated blood scandal?
-
08 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window