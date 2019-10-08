Contaminated blood: 'It's all been covered up'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Contaminated blood inquiry: 'It's all been covered up'

The parents of a 10-year-old boy who died after contracting HIV through contaminated blood products were given a standing ovation at a public inquiry after describing the family's ordeal.

Lee Turton's mother told the inquiry she believes the Government knew the blood products being used were infected, as did the pharmaceutical companies, but that they did nothing.

Read more: What is the contaminated blood scandal?

  • 08 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Infected blood contamination a 'death sentence'