Watch paralysed man walk again in mind-reading suit

A paralysed man has been able to move his four limbs by using a mind-controlled exoskeleton suit in France.

Thibault, who does not want his surname revealed, was an optician before he fell 15m in an incident at a night club four years ago.

He had surgery to place two implants on the surface of the brain, covering the parts that control movement.

He said taking his first steps in the suit felt like being the "first man on the Moon".