Sisters’ dilemma over Huntington’s disease test

Huntington’s Disease is a rare inherited disorder that damages certain nerve cells in the brain and children whose parents have it face the dilemma of whether to be tested.

Hannah Clarke and her sister Alexia Weston’s mother has Huntington's - one sister has chosen to be tested, while the other has chosen not to find out.

They told Victoria Derbyshire how they made their decision.

