Deafblind doctor: I was told not to touch patients

Alexandra Adams, 25, is set to become the NHS’s first deaf and blind doctor.

Ms Adams was born registered blind and uses a cane, as well as using a hearing aid to deal with her hearing loss. She says she is yet to encounter a treatment she cannot learn.

She told the Victoria Derbyshire programme that the discriminatory comments she received when she started her hospital placements made her question her future as a medical student.

