Cocaine and alcohol mix 'muddles the mind'
Mixing cocaine and alcohol creates a "deadly combination" which can increase violent and impulsive behaviour, doctors are warning.
At least 13 "self-inflicted" deaths happened in a year in England among people who took the two substances, the Victoria Derbyshire programme found.
Logan Woolliscroft died after falling from a cliff after taking cocaine and alcohol in 2018 - his father said he believed the mixture was to blame.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
30 Sep 2019
