‘I will not consent to my daughter's death’
Shelina Begum’s fight to keep her five-year-old daughter alive will be heard at the High Court on Monday.
Tafida Raqeeb has been on life support since February. Her mother believes she is recovering and says she has been offered care in Italy.
Her doctors say further treatment will not work and it is in her best interest to be allowed to die.
07 Sep 2019
