Why I won't stop taking HRT for menopause

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
HRT: Breast cancer risk won't put me off using menopause treatment
New research suggested the increased risk of breast cancer from menopausal hormone therapy lasts more than a decade after treatment stops.
It is often referred to as HRT (hormone replacement therapy), although this also includes other therapies which were not part of the study.
Louise Rivers has been taking HRT for a year. She says it "really improved" her quality of life and that, despite the findings, she won't stop taking the drug.
-
30 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/health-49516603/hrt-breast-cancer-risk-won-t-put-me-off-using-menopause-treatmentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window