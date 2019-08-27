The GP prescribing classes
GP prescribes classes to boost recovery

A GP's surgery in Bradford has been trialling prescribing classes at a "Recovery College" to help patients take control of their health.

Session topics range from money management and body confidence to talks from local police on how to report crime.

Several patients told the BBC how the classes had helped boost their health and wellbeing.

