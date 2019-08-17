Media player
Organ donation: 'My hero, he gave me his liver'
Tom Wilson died after an accident during a hockey match, but his organs and tissues have saved more than 50 people.
His mother Lisa spoke to BBC Breakfast about the decision to donate his organs, and how they made contact with some of the recipients - including Fatima, aged six, who got Tom's liver.
17 Aug 2019
