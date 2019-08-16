Man 'will die' without nutrition replacement

Video

A man from Bridgend who cannot eat or drink has said he "will die" if his supply of replacement nutrition is significantly affected by an inspection of a manufacturing site.

Keith Millen, 48, said food will "pour out" of his digestive system due to a fistula and he needs total parenteral nutrition (TPN) to get the vitamins, minerals, fats, sugars and proteins he needs.

An inspection into the manufacturing site of Calea, which made TPN, in Runcorn, Cheshire has already disrupted supply issues.

Mr Millen said he has already had a 10-day period where nothing was delivered and longer delays could result in his death.