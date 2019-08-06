'Why am I hiding it?'

Video

Korean beauty vlogger Dawn Lee was diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, in February.

The 29-year-old has been sharing her experience of chemotherapy, with one video attracting almost four million views.

She told the BBC she was worried at first about sharing content that was not "pretty", but hoped her videos would help others in a similar situation.

